Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of ACHC opened at $62.76 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

