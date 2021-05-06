Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,888,717 shares.The stock last traded at $36.20 and had previously closed at $33.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

