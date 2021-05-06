Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,888,717 shares.The stock last traded at $36.20 and had previously closed at $33.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.
In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
