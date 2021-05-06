Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

