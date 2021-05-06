AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 5,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,070,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.18.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $10,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $601,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

