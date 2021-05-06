AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

ABBV opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $116.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

