ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

