Aaron Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 3,066,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,125,863. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

