Aaron Wealth Advisors Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,965. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.67 and a 200 day moving average of $476.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.