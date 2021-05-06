Aaron Wealth Advisors Sells 249 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,835,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

