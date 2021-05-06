Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

