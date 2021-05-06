Aaron Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

