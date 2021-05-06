Aaron Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,370.48. 31,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,213.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,936.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.