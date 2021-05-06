Aaron Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,530 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 244,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

