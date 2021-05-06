AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,079. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

