AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for 4.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owned about 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $130.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.