AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 3,995 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 2.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,566. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

