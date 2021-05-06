936 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.46. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $127.41 and a twelve month high of $258.59.

