908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.27 and last traded at $47.38. 1,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

