81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. 81996 has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.06.

