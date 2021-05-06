8,109 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.