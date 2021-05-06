$677.27 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $677.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $702.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $653.60 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. 919,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,545. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.82.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

