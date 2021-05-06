$658.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $658.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.80 million and the lowest is $639.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $229.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 37.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 227,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.53. 56,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

