$658.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $658.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.80 million and the lowest is $639.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $229.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 37.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 227,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.53. 56,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.