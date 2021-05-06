6,407 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,905. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

