617 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $131.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.