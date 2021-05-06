$43.80 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post $43.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $1.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,708.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $254.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.19 million to $282.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $550.67 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $633.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 317,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,003. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

