$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 13,442,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,140. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.