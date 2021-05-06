$377.18 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $377.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the lowest is $373.46 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

