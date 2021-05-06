$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce sales of $342.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.27 million. SLM posted sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 2,492,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in SLM by 493.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,738 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

