$333.33 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post sales of $333.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the highest is $339.80 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 334,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.