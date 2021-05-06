$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $33.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.56 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $173.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $199.34 million, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $261.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,251 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $927.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.