$327.07 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $327.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.70 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $37.61. 1,121,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,532. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $39.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.