2,875 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after buying an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after buying an additional 228,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

