27,529 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

