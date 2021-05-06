$226.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $226.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.75 million and the highest is $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $905.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 361,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

