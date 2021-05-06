$2.97 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $2.37. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $14.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $22.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,875. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock worth $2,691,233. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.