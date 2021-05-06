1inch One Day Trading Volume Reaches $281.89 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $996.71 million and approximately $281.89 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00011206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.00822605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.37 or 0.09363049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

