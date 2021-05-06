1,547 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

