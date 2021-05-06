1,547 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

