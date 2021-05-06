1,451 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.70 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.