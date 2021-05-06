13,767 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.