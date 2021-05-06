$131.77 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $131.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.40 million and the lowest is $124.08 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $570.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $573.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.88 million, with estimates ranging from $588.69 million to $648.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. 405,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

