13,071 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after buying an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after buying an additional 138,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

