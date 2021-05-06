12,577 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

KMI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

