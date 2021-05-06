1,249 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

