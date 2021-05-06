12,151 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 446,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,492,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $20,977,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 189,914 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.26. 25,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,580. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.