$12.48 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report $12.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 898.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $91.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $231.20 million, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Zogenix stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $975.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

