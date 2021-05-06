$113.66 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $113.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.25 million to $115.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $128.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

