10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,438,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,073,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $182.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

