10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $1,919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,719.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TXG opened at $182.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

