$107.37 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to post sales of $107.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.73 million to $109.00 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $129.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $424.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $425.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $517.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $518.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 8,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,563. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

